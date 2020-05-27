Peter V’Landys says crowds should be allowed at the NRL tonight

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’Landys says crowds should be allowed at the NRL from tonight as the season returns.

Rugby league will become just the third major sporting code in the world to resume tonight when Parramatta and Brisbane kick-off at Suncorp Stadium.

The 20 round competition will see the Grand Final played on October 25.

Analysts are predicting the season will see a global audience of as many as 300 million people with matches to be shown in more than 70 countries including the US, Britain and France.

Mr V’Landys is aiming to have fans in the stands by July 1 but told Alan Jones he sees no reason why there can’t be crowds at the NRL tonight.

“I just can’t believe what we’re going through at the moment because our infection rate is less than half a per cent.

“There’s a level of risk in anything you do in life. Our expert tells us there’s a 1000 to 1 chance you’re going to get the coronavirus!”

Image: Getty/Mark Metcalfe