Peter V’landys retracts controversial comments about AFL Grand Final

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys attracted a barrage of criticism last night for referring to the AFL Grand Final as a “second-rate” event.

With COVID-19 case numbers exploding in Victoria, Sydney’s ANZ Stadium is emerging as a frontrunner as an alternative Grand Final host.

Responding to the prospect in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Peter V’landys said Sydney is “the best city in the world, we should have a few second-rate events”.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham he’ll retract his tongue-in-cheek comment, and will instead refer to the Grand Final as a “support event”.

“You haven’t been stirring the pot again, have you?” Ben asked.

“I just said how lucky they are that they’ve got the most beautiful city in the world in Sydney to come to!

“They can spend some time at the Opera House and the Harbour Bridge, rather than that Yarra River that they’ve got down there.

“I will take it back … because you shouldn’t call your support event for the main event – the rugby league grand final – a second rate event.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/ANZ Stadium, NRL.com