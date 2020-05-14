2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’landys rejects ‘complete rubbish’ referee allegations

15 mins ago
Mark Levy
NRLPETER V'LANDYSReferees

NRL referees have escalated their dispute over the proposed single-referee system, but the ARLC Chairman is rejecting the allegations.

Professional Rugby League Match Officials Inc. chairman Silvio Del Vecchio said referees have been left out of negotiations, a breach of the their enterprise agreement with the NRL.

He also alleged Project Apollo “unanimously” decided against the proposal in a meeting on Monday, and that decision was then “ignored” by the ARLC.

Responding to the comments, ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys told Mark Levy the allegations are “complete rubbish”.

“Not only did they get consultation before, they also got consultation afterwards, because Graham Annesley spent a considerable amount of time with the referees today explaining the decision.

“The mistake a lot of people make is they think that ‘consultation’ means ‘you have to do what we say’.”

Mr V’landys said the return to one referee is best for the game’s flow and for fans.

“I don’t think the leadership of this organisation is representative of the referees.

“You’ve got to consider the future of the game … and you put your self-interest aside.

“We shouldn’t be getting problems from within. We should all be in the same trench, working together.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NRL.com

 

RELATED

NRL referees escalate dispute to Fair Work Commission

Mark Levy
AustraliaNewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.