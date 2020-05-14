NRL referees escalate dispute to Fair Work Commission

The dispute between the NRL and its referees is escalating as representatives say they’ve been “forced” to bring in their lawyers.

The Project Apollo innovations committee last week proposed the game return to a single-referee system to cut costs.

Chairman of Professional Rugby League Match Officials Inc. Silvio Del Vecchio told Ben Fordham referees have been left out of negotiations.

He alleged Project Apollo “unanimously” decided against the proposal in a meeting on Monday, a decision which was then “ignored” by the ARLC.

Mr Del Vecchio said the referees have taken their dispute to the Fair Work Commission, but they’re not yet planning to strike.

“We hope that this is resolved very, very quickly … way before May 28, because we want to be respectful to the game.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty