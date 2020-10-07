2GB
Peter Gleeson makes a ‘cheeky’ wager ahead of Queensland election

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Peter GleesonQueensland Politics

Commentator Peter Gleeson has offered a cheeky wager ahead of the Queensland election.

He told Deborah Knight both Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition leader Deb Frecklington have claimed they would stand down rather than do a deal with minority parties to form government.

“I will have a wager here, Deb.

“If the Premier of Queensland or Deb Frecklington are offered the opportunity to do a deal with the Greens, or the Katter’s or One Nation on November 1 … if they don’t do that deal, I will streak at the NRL Grand Final.”

Deborah said she would hold him to his word!

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPoliticsQLD
