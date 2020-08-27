Peter Dutton welcomes crackdown on university deals with China

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton has welcomed the push to overhaul deals between Australian universities and China.

As reported in The Australian, the new laws will require state and territory universities to reveal any partnerships with foreign­ government organisations in a bid to crackdown on foreign interferen­ce on Australian campuses.

Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley he thinks Foreign Minister Marise Payne has “done the right thing here”.

“I think people want to make sure, that particularly on university campuses … they’re acting in our national interest and not putting their own financial interests ahead of the country’s interest.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty