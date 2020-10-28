Peter Dutton sets sights on Apex gang member’s deportation decision

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has criticised the process that saw a violent Melbourne-based gang member saved from deportation.

The Herald Sun reports Chad Samupo will be back before court today on assault and robbery charges, despite the Administrative Appeals Tribunal overturning a 2017 decision to remove him back to New Zealand.

“I might be a decision-maker in this case, because it was a delegate that cancelled the visa in the first place,” Mr Dutton told Ray Hadley.

“It just goes to show that … people really need to weigh up all of the facts. These are real decisions that impact in a real way.

“Had this person been deported … then we wouldn’t have a victim of this offender now. It’s pure and simple.”

