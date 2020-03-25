Peter Dutton refuses to ‘hang somebody out to dry’ over Ruby Princess outbreak

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is refusing to hold someone accountable for the decision to release passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

NSW Health allowed 2700 people to leave the Ruby Princess cruise ship in before testing was completed. Four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on the day the ship arrived in Sydney.

Since then, more than 140 people who were on the ship ended up contracting coronavirus, and a woman has died.

A blame game has erupted between the NSW Premier, Border Force and NSW Health over who was responsible for letting the passengers disembark without testing.

Minister Dutton tells Ray Hadley he will not be putting the blame on anybody.

“Clearly somebody has made an error in relation to this matter, it’s a serious mistake… but I honestly believe hanging somebody out to dry in the current circumstance is not the way to do it.”

But Ray Hadley argues the mistake was unforgivable.

Ray Hadley: “Someone died because of a decision taken… and that person needs to be held to account for that death!” Peter Dutton: “And that person will live with that mistake. No doubt that officer within NSW Health and many others are making decisions today that will save lives.”

