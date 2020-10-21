Peta Credlin’s predictions for Gladys Berejiklian when the dust settles

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin says she expects the community will continue to support NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian despite the ICAC revelations.

Ms Credin said the Premier’s caucus colleagues know she’s popular, despite the fiasco over her secret relationship with disgraced former MP Daryl Maguire.

“It will come down to how this is picked up by the community,” she told Jim Wilson.

“People will make a judgement on whether they think she has been honest enough in how she’s dealt with it.

“In two or three weeks we will see where the settled opinion is, it’s a bit early to tell now.

“I suspect people will back her in and stay with her, and her colleagues will too.”

