Peta Credlin warns of rorts of home reno cash grants

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Peta Credlin

Peta Credlin is warning of rorts of the federal government’s reported home renovations stimulus package.

The government is considering including a cash grants scheme in its housing stimulus package to include home renovations and target 380,000 tradies.

Ms Credlin told Ben Fordham the debt the government is racking up will have to be repaid.

“It’s $4 billion, Ben. And it’s $4 billion of your money, it’s not government money.

“I just can’t see when you get to the granular level of the taxpayer funding things like a pergola, that it’s not going to get rorted.”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
