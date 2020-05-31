Scott Morrison considers cash grants to boost Australian economy

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is flagging cash grants for home renovations to boost the economy and secure jobs.

Industry groups are warning home building could drop 50 per cent over the next year.

The government is including a cash grants scheme in its housing stimulus package to include home renovations and target 380,000 tradies.

“We are looking at a bit of a drop off in that current home building that’s going on.

“You’re going to get more of your local tradies involved in these sorts of things.

“This is not building school halls and all those sorts of things we saw that done through big contractors and small contractors not getting the work and that sort of thing.

“We want to make sure that whatever we do in this space, the jobs get created locally.”

