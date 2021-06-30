Peta Credlin slams states ‘playing politics’ in vaccine rollout

Peta Credlin has slammed the states after Chief Health Officers came out against the Prime Minister’s announcement over AstraZeneca.

Scott Morrison has encouraged under-60s “to go and have that discussion with your GP” if they wish to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But the states have come out today, insisting ATAGI’s advice should be followed.

“None of the decisions are national in nature, it’s all state against state,” Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson.

“It is so disappointing to see how quickly all the states … coming out and attacking this advice.

“There’s a lot of politics being played.”

