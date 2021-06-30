2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peta Credlin slams states ‘playing politics’ in vaccine rollout

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Peta Credlin
Article image for Peta Credlin slams states ‘playing politics’ in vaccine rollout

Peta Credlin has slammed the states after Chief Health Officers came out against the Prime Minister’s announcement over AstraZeneca.

Scott Morrison has encouraged under-60s “to go and have that discussion with your GP” if they wish to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But the states have come out today, insisting ATAGI’s advice should be followed.

“None of the decisions are national in nature, it’s all state against state,” Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson.

“It is so disappointing to see how quickly all the states … coming out and attacking this advice.

“There’s a lot of politics being played.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Jim Wilson
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873