2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peta Credlin says it’s time to move on and stop waiting on China to pick up

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Peta CredlinTrade

Peta Credlin is encouraging the government to stop waiting on China and move on to striking trade deals with other countries.

China still won’t return the calls of Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, after slapping tariffs on Aussie barley and banning beef imports from four abattoirs.

Peta Credlin told Ben Fordham Australia needs to jump on new opportunities.

“If I was Simon Birmingham I would pick up the phone to India and actually make good on free trade negotiations that were started under Abbott and have stalled.

“There’s a free trade agreement going begging with the United Kingdom now that they’re out of Brexit.

“These guys need to crack on with other markets. If you find one market closed then go aggressively on the other deals that are on the table that don’t seem to be moving anywhere.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873