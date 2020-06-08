Peta Credlin says it’s time to move on and stop waiting on China to pick up

Peta Credlin is encouraging the government to stop waiting on China and move on to striking trade deals with other countries.

China still won’t return the calls of Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, after slapping tariffs on Aussie barley and banning beef imports from four abattoirs.

Peta Credlin told Ben Fordham Australia needs to jump on new opportunities.

“If I was Simon Birmingham I would pick up the phone to India and actually make good on free trade negotiations that were started under Abbott and have stalled.

“There’s a free trade agreement going begging with the United Kingdom now that they’re out of Brexit.

“These guys need to crack on with other markets. If you find one market closed then go aggressively on the other deals that are on the table that don’t seem to be moving anywhere.”

