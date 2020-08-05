Peta Credlin joins call to mandate masks to avoid sharing Victoria’s fate

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin believes face masks should be made mandatory in NSW to prevent an outbreak.

Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson she supports the NSW government’s decision to make hotel quarantine mandatory for all flights arriving from Melbourne, and praised the Premier’s decision to step in.

“Hallelujah!

“I tell you, Brad Hazzard, he’s the guy [who dealt with] Ruby Princess, and what, was he sitting on his hands?

“You might shut the border down in Albury, but you had this huge risk in and out of the airport.

“People [were] coming through the border with not much more than a temperature check.”

However, Ms Credlin warned the measures may not go far enough.

Mandatory mask wearing, she said, was implemented “far too late” in Melbourne, and she doesn’t want NSW to make the same mistake.

“I do think you should go the whole hog, and have masks.

“Bring the masks in now in NSW and you won’t end up like Victoria.”

Image: Getty