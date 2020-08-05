2GB
Travellers from Victoria forced to undergo hotel quarantine

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Gladys Berejiklian

People returning from Victoria to Sydney will have to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine from Friday.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said they will consider any hardship exemptions for those who are unable to pay for quarantine.

Nine News reporter Clinton Maynard told Deborah Knight the travellers will board buses to the hotels rather than take taxis or Ubers.

“This does not apply to residents who live in the border zones.

“You are not allowed to get into your car … from Victoria into NSW and into Sydney. You’ve got to come via plane.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
