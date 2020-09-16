Peta Credlin hits back at taxpayer-funded plan to ferry Aussies home

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin says the federal taxpayer shouldn’t foot the bill for Australians stranded overseas.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has called for the government to arrange for RAAF jets to bring them home.

But Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson it was already an achievement that since mid-March, 385,000 Australians have been able to return home.

“This game that’s being played by Anthony Albanese, that we should be using VIP planes or the RAAF or those other Commonwealth aircraft to bring people home, let me tell you there are plenty of seats on these commercial aircrafts.

“The reason why [the flights] get cancelled is people haven’t got clearance to get off in Australia at the other end.

“If you’re going to take the PM’s jet to go to London … it’s $100,000 to fly that aircraft to London … do we really think taxpayers should be paying that sort of money? I don’t think we do.”

The federal government is seeking to lift the cap on Australians returning to 6000 a week.

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham told Jim Wilson NSW was the main entry point for returning Australians.

“What we’ve done today is approach all of the states and territories with proposals with how they can step up,” he said.

