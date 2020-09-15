‘It’s like you’re on your own’: Federal Labor’s plan to bring stranded Aussies home

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese is calling for the thousands of Australians stranded overseas to be flown home on RAAF jets sitting idle.

He said the government needs to “do better” and the jets could be used as well as chartered commercial flights.

23,000 Australians are stranded overseas.

“Increasingly members’ officers are getting flooded with complaints from desperate families wanting their loved ones home,” he told Ben Fordham.

“It’s almost like you’re on your own, is the way that people feel.

“It’s an absurd situation and it shouldn’t be beyond the Commonwealth to show national leadership here and put a plan in place rather than throw their hands in the air and say ‘this is all too hard.'”

Image: Getty