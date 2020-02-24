2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peta Credlin calls out ‘fakery’ after two MP’s lock horns

3 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Peta CredlinTHE BIG GUNS

Peta Credlin has her doubts over a heated debate in the halls of Parliament House between Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce and Labor’s Joel Fitzgibbon.

The two locked heads during a press conference this morning over Labor’s zero-net emissions target.

But Ms Credlin says the argument would have benefited both parties.

“I reckon there’s a lot of fakery in this and it’s not as serious as it was in question time.”

Graham Richardson agrees and calls it “the theatre of politics”.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.