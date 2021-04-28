2GB
Peta Credlin applauds top official’s honesty about threat of war with China

8 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Peta Credlin applauds top official’s honesty about threat of war with China

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin is welcoming a new era of transparency about Australia’s tense relationship with China.

Ms Credlin described the words of the Home Affairs Department Secretary, who warned Australia is “bracing … for the curse of war”, as honesty that the public have long been craving.

“Those who are critical of Mike Pezzullo and his comments have not read the tea leaves,” she told Jim Wilson.

“This is not war-mongering, and this is not fear-mongering, this is just trying to take Australians into his confidence.

“We should applaud that!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

