2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pet-friendly pubs banned from allowing dogs

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Justine BakerPaddingtonWoollahra Council

A Sydney council is cracking down on pet-friendly pubs, banning dogs by enforcing an obscure health and safety law.

Woollahra Council began sending out health inspectors last week to pubs in Paddington, threatening them with a fine of $880 if they are caught allowing dogs in their businesses.

CEO of hospitality giant Solotel Justine Baker, whose company owns the Paddo Inn, tells Ben Fordham she’s not happy about the crackdown.

“We love puppies at the pub! 

“The council needs to move with the general acceptance in the community that dogs are an integral part of our lives.

“It’s great for business and it’s great for the happiness of our community. Our guests love it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Bianca Barrett

 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.