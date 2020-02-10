Pet-friendly pubs banned from allowing dogs

A Sydney council is cracking down on pet-friendly pubs, banning dogs by enforcing an obscure health and safety law.

Woollahra Council began sending out health inspectors last week to pubs in Paddington, threatening them with a fine of $880 if they are caught allowing dogs in their businesses.

CEO of hospitality giant Solotel Justine Baker, whose company owns the Paddo Inn, tells Ben Fordham she’s not happy about the crackdown.

“We love puppies at the pub!

“The council needs to move with the general acceptance in the community that dogs are an integral part of our lives.

“It’s great for business and it’s great for the happiness of our community. Our guests love it.”

Image: Getty/Bianca Barrett