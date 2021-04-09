2GB
Personal tragedy inspires Lifeline volunteer to help others in darkest moments

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
LIFELINELocal HeroesMental Health
Article image for Personal tragedy inspires Lifeline volunteer to help others in darkest moments

Lifeline crisis supporter and local hero Ruben Mackeller is “incredibly grateful” to be on the frontlines of the fight against suicide and mental ill health.

He told Jim Wilson he was motivated to train as a call-taker by a close friend who was a Lifeline volunteer.

The cause also has personal significance, as his father tragically took his life when Ruben was a teenager.

“Even as you mention it now, it still strikes a chord.

“The big positive, for myself, is that I’m able to use what has happened … [to] give back through Lifeline by dealing with people who are going through similar struggles.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If this story raised concerns for you, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

 

Image: 7 News

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
