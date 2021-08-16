2GB
Personal touch helps local pharmacist vaccinate one in ten residents

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Personal touch helps local pharmacist vaccinate one in ten residents

One pharmacy in Western Sydney is single-handedly responsible for vaccinating ten per cent of the entire suburb.

Pharmacist at Oxley Park’s Morris Care and Advice Pharmacy Veronica Nou told Jim Wilson a local, personal touch has helped hundreds of patients overcome hesitancy.

“People … have really been trying hard to get their hands on the vaccine, but with all of the uncertainty around it, it’s really helpful for people to be able to go to someone that they know and that they trust.

“It’s one thing to go to a hub somewhere, but it’s another thing to come in to the people who have known you and have been looking after you for years.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
