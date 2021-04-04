Person fighting for life after boat explodes on Sydney river

One person is fighting for their life after the boat they were on exploded on the Hawkesbury River in Sydney’s north.

A woman and two-year-old narrowly escaped injury, when they got off the boat at Brooklyn to buy ice cream.

Six people who were still on board when the flames broke out were taken to hospital with severe burns.

NSW Ambulance Inspector David Morris has told Ben Fordham one person is in a critical condition and three others in a serious condition at Royal North Shore Hospital.

