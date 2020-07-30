Perisher coronavirus mystery baffles health officials

Sewage samples have detected COVID-19 at Perisher, despite no known cases being linked to the resort.

Six of today’s 18 reported cases have no known origin and remain under investigation.

NSW Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty told Jim Wilson health officials are “not sure what the risk is” at Perisher, but ski resort patrons should watch out for symptoms and get tested as soon as they arise.

“Don’t assume that just because you’re not at one of those places [alerted by NSW Health] that you’re not at risk.

“We want to find cases wherever they are in the state.”

Image: Facebook/Perisher