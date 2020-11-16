2GB
‘People were sobbing’: Emotional scenes as passengers receive overwhelming news

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘People were sobbing’: Emotional scenes as passengers receive overwhelming news

Passengers flying from Adelaide to Perth were told mid-flight that they would have to immediately enter quarantine due to the South Australian COVID-19 outbreak.

Yesterday, during the Qantas flight QF889, passengers were told by flight crew they would have to enter self-quarantine on arrival or face returning to Adelaide straight away.

The West Australian Travel Editor Stephen Scourfield was on that flight and is now self-isolating in Perth.

Mr Scourfield told Jim Wilson it was a “frightening moment” to “lose control of your own destiny”.

“We were then held at the arrival gate and of course that was a very, very emotional scene.

“Some people were sobbing, some guys were marching up and down cussing … grandparents who had come to see grandchildren for the first time in a year.

“The South Australians started to chant ‘send us home, send us home!'”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
