‘People have got to get back to work’: QLD awaits news on border reopening

41 mins ago
Ben Fordham
David Crisafulli

Queenslanders are pushing for borders to reopen ahead of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s anticipated announcement.

Ms Palaszczuk is expected to make an announcement today on borders which remain closed into her state.

Queensland Liberal MP David Crisafulli told Ben Fordham businesses are suffering without interstate travellers.

“By the crikey, I hope they get some certainty today to be able to salvage something from a horrible start to 2020.

“If we don’t get the economy back up and running you’re going to have a generation of people who are mentally unwell.

“People have got to get back to work.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsQLD
