Pens down after thousands of NSW students take the English exam

More than 75,000 NSW students have completed the first of their HSC written exams, starting with English this morning.

There are a number of COVID-safe protocols in place, with limits of 75 students per room, and extra hand sanitiser.

Abbey Livermore, the Captain of St Paul’s Catholic College at Kempsey on the NSW North Coast, was one of several students who spoke to Deborah Knight after the exam.

She said she has studied “super hard” this year so she was feeling confident, despite an “insane” year.

“It was pretty daunting, but I think I did OK!

“The final essay question was actually really good, and everyone was saying they really liked it.

“It’s definitely challenging [in the time frame] but I wrote six pages for my final essay.”

She’s vying for a spot at UNSW next year.

Image: Getty