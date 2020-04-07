Paul Gallen: ‘We can’t call it the Telstra premiership’

Retired Cronulla Sharks star Paul Gallen has joined the debate over how to restart Rugby League again.

Gallen believes if the competition resumes with a conference system it simply can’t be called the Telstra Premiership.

The NRL legend also believes teams who won in the first two rounds shouldn’t retain their points.

“If the competition can start again, even if it starts again in two months’ time and everyone plays each other once, I think they should keep the points,” Gallen said.

“But if we’re going to a conference system, I don’t think it should be the NRL Telstra Premiership this year.

“It’s not the way the game’s been played for the last 100 years.

“It should be called the Telstra conference champions.

“I think the NRL makes a new trophy.”

Gallen also says he’s “dead-set against” the concept of kicking off the rugby league season with State of Origin.

He says it needs to be “kept in the back pocket” until after the coronavirus crisis is over, because “at least the players will be matched hard and they’re fit and ready to go.”

He also argues picking the Origin teams would be near impossible without playing the conference games.

“It’s not fair on other guys who want to press their claims.

“You need to see them play some footy.”

