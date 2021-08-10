2GB
Paul Gallen reveals more boxing bouts on the horizon in 2021-22

4 mins ago
PAUL GALLEN
Sharks legend turned pro boxer Paul Gallen has revealed exclusively to Mark Levy he’s locked in at least another three fights.

Gal couldn’t confirm who he’ll be boxing, but said he’s signed a contract for “one this year, [and] a couple next year”.

Mark Levy: “There you go ladies and gentlemen, exclusive on Wide World of Sports; Paul Gallen, another three fights.

Paul Gallen: “… maybe four.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal reveal the exclusive details

