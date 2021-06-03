Paul Gallen contests Sharks’ decision to oust Aaron Woods

Sharks great Paul Gallen has shared a contradicting view of the ousting of three Cronulla players.

Shaun Johnson, Josh Dugan and Aaron Woods will not have their contracts renewed for next year, Buzz Rothfield reports in The Daily Telegraph, and could be allowed early releases.

“I don’t know whether it’s a money issue,” Gal, who remains heavily involved with the club, told Mark Levy.

“Aaron Woods is a player I think’s doing a good job at the moment, he’s someone for the right money I’d consider keeping.

“But that’s a decision made by Fitzgibbon and the coaching staff: I’ll support whatever they run with.”

