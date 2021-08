Former Cronulla Sharks player and now Catalans Dragons star James Maloney has announced he’s hanging up the boots at the age of 35.

Paul Gallen hailed his former teammate as “one of the greats”.

“He was such a special player, such a good player, and … an absolute pest,” he told Mark Levy.

“There was this one time when we were training…”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s stories