Paul Gallen backs Super League swap for ‘inconsistent’ Corey Norman

The Super League and NRL rumour mills are grinding with reports of a player swap.

Plans are reportedly in place for ex-skipper Gareth Widdop to return to the St George-Illawarra Dragons in return for five-eighth Corey Norman.

Amid a slate of recent underperformances, Paul Gallen told Mark Levy Norman will likely have a longer career in the UK.

“Corey Norman is on huge money, and I know the money over in the English Super League isn’t as much as over here, so I’d say the Dragons – if this is true – will be paying a fair chunk in his salary.

“He’s not going to leave without getting his coin.

“I don’t think it’s a bad move.

“He just doesn’t have the consistency.”

Click PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

Image: St George-Illawarra Dragons/Official website