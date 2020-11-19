Paul Gallen backs Brad Fittler’s selection decisions after ‘unpredictable’ loss

Paul Gallen has hit back at criticism of Blues coach Brad Fittler in the wake of NSW’s State of Origin defeat.

The former Blues captain told Mark Levy it’s “ridiculous” to criticise the decision to leave Ryan Papenhuyzen off the bench, and his inclusion wouldn’t have changed the outcome.

“You can’t pick a player ‘just in case’. How could Brad Fittler change the team after the way they played in game two?

“No one could’ve predicted what happened to James Tedesco.

“I don’t make a habit of sticking up for Queenslanders … but the way they won that game last night, they won it on the back of effort.”

Gal is confident that the Maroons’ “upset” victory will be swiftly followed by another.

“It’ll be me beating Mark Hunt in a few weeks’ time!”

