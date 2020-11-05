2GB
Paul Gallen backs a Blues comeback without major changes

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Nathan ClearyNSW BluesPAUL GALLENrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Paul Gallen backs a Blues comeback without major changes

Paul Gallen is backing the NSW Blues against the odds to claim a second-chance victory next week at ANZ Stadium.

The former Blues captain cautioned against major changes to the side.

“There’s not a lot of improvement in the Blues to get the win next game I don’t think,” he told Mark Levy.

“To make wholesale changes is going to be tougher.”

Gal believes Nathan Cleary should retain his position for game two, but needs a new partner.

“He’s a steady influence … what he needs is a creative five-eighth outside him, and that’s what Cody Walker is without a doubt.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Rugby LeagueSports
