Pat Cummins’ taste of captaincy to narrow down Tim Paine’s succession

Fast bowler Pat Cummins has been entrusted with the captaincy of the NSW side for the one-day Cup.

With Tim Paine’s continued captaincy of the Australian Test team a topic of significant speculation, Mark Levy asked Cummins if he’d eventually be a willing successor.

“Mate, to be honest I’m not too sure.

“I really haven’t had any captaincy experience, so the simple question of whether I’m any good at it, or whether I enjoy it, or whether it affects my bowling … will be answered over the next few weeks.”

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images