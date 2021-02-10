2GB
Pat Cummins’ taste of captaincy to narrow down Tim Paine’s succession

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for Pat Cummins’ taste of captaincy to narrow down Tim Paine’s succession

Fast bowler Pat Cummins has been entrusted with the captaincy of the NSW side for the one-day Cup.

With Tim Paine’s continued captaincy of the Australian Test team a topic of significant speculation, Mark Levy asked Cummins if he’d eventually be a willing successor.

“Mate, to be honest I’m not too sure.

“I really haven’t had any captaincy experience, so the simple question of whether I’m any good at it, or whether I enjoy it, or whether it affects my bowling … will be answered over the next few weeks.”

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images

