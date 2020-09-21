Partner of Australian lost at sea forced into hotel quarantine

Charlie Gray, the partner of Australian William Mainprize missing off the coast of Japan, will remain in hotel quarantine for a full 14 days.

Ben Fordham has questioned why celebrities are allowed to skip hotel quarantine but Charlie is forbidden from comforting her partner’s family.

She is in isolation after returning from Egypt, where the COVID-risk is high.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told Ben he spoke to health authorities to try and get her released early.

“Unfortunately she has come out of areas that health determines to be high risk.

“If she had come from a country where a movie star had been allowed out … then I would have pushed a lot harder but it’s very difficult when it does come back to a health concern.”

