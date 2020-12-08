2GB
Parramatta gets vertical bus statue

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
City of Parramatta CouncilSteven Issa
The City of Parramatta Council has commissioned Western-Sydney based artists to create public artworks for the CBD.

One of the artworks is an eight-metre verticle bus, representing the 1960s Leyland Worldmaster bus that legendary Parramatta Eels coach Jack Gibson bought his rugby league team in 1981.

Parramatta Councillor Steven Issa told Ben Fordham it stands vertically to represent a trophy-like object.

“We should be seeing it in March 2022.”

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
