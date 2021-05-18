2GB
Parents warned of religious knife ban in NSW schools

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Glenwood High School
Article image for Parents warned of religious knife ban in NSW schools

A ban on religious knives in public schools will be in effect from today.

Outrage erupted after it was revealed on Ben Fordham Live a religious knife was used in a stabbing at Glenwood High School.

The ban will be in place until the legal loophole is closed.

Ben Fordham has obtained a letter sent to parents at Glenwood High School advising them to”talk with their children to make sure they understand this change.” (See full letter below)

Press PLAY below to hear more

Ben Fordham
EducationNewsNSW
