Parents included in rule changes for NSW schools: Education Minister

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says they want to keep the school environment as normal as possible ahead of Term 1.

In new school rules, children will again be allowed to drink from bubblers, and parents and carer meetings can continue.

Staff and students will not be required to wear a mask at school.

On the first day of the school year parents of kindergarteners and children in Year 1, Year 2 and Year 7 will be allowed inside school grounds.

Minister Mitchell told Ben Fordham after that, adults will only be allowed inside if they are volunteering.

“We just can’t quite get back to normal, having parents on all day, every day, like we used to before the pandemic, just because of what Health are telling us.”

