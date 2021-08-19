2GB
Paralympic triathlete honoured to join ‘the mob’ again for Tokyo 2020

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Paralympic triathlete honoured to join ‘the mob’ again for Tokyo 2020

Australian Paralympians are undertaking the last of their preparations, ahead of “a really special” Paralympic Games beginning next Tuesday.

“Pumped” Paralympic athlete Katie Kelly will represent Australia in the vision impaired class of the triathlon at Tokyo 2020.

“It’s such an amazing time,” she told Jim Wilson.

“It really is such an honour to be part of what we call ‘the mob’. I just can’t wait to see a lot of my old teammates from Rio again.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about Kelly’s Paralympic campaign

Image: Nobuo Yano/Getty Images

