2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Paralympic champion Kurt Fearnley offers sage advice to paralympians

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Kurt FearnleyParalympic Games
Article image for Paralympic champion Kurt Fearnley offers sage advice to paralympians

Paralympic champion Kurt Fearnley is eager for the Paralympic Games to get underway on August 24.

The three-time gold medallist told Ben Fordham paralympians have struggled through the pandemic.

“They’re trying to be perfect in an uncomfortable time.

“It’s getting into that really uncomfortable, really painful space and saying you will be the absolute best in the world while you’re there.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Matt Roberts 

Ben Fordham
NewsOlympics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873