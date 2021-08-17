Paralympic champion Kurt Fearnley offers sage advice to paralympians

Paralympic champion Kurt Fearnley is eager for the Paralympic Games to get underway on August 24.

The three-time gold medallist told Ben Fordham paralympians have struggled through the pandemic.

“They’re trying to be perfect in an uncomfortable time.

“It’s getting into that really uncomfortable, really painful space and saying you will be the absolute best in the world while you’re there.”

Image: Getty/Matt Roberts