‘Overwhelmed’ SES volunteers respond to year’s worth of rescues in a week

In the aftermath of devastating floods, our brave State Emergency Service volunteers have been shouted out as Jim Wilson’s local heroes of the week.

Penrith SES volunteer Vinay Kumar told Jim the flood response has been “overwhelming”.

“We’ve received about 10,000 requests for assistance since [last] Thursday – that the same almost as we get in a year.”

He joined the unit in 2019 after volunteering spontaneously in years previous, and encouraged anyone with some spare time to do the same.

“I love it, I can’t have a better place to give my time to.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview