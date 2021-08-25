2GB
Out of the dumpster and into a display: A survival story with a twist

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
crayfishSydney Aquarium
Article image for Out of the dumpster and into a display: A survival story with a twist

A Sydney garbage worker has saved the life of a crayfish destined for the dumpster by bringing it to the experts at Sydney Aquarium.

The West Australian smooth marron, dubbed ‘Pinchy’, was found in a Styrofoam box behind a seafood restaurant in Pyrmont.

Sea Life Sydney Aquarium displays supervisor Daniel Sokolnikoff told Jim Wilson it’s a “very unusual” backstory for one of their rescues.

Pinchy has undergone a two-week quarantine and will be on display to visitors when the aquarium reopens post-lockdown.

“Without the correct care, Pinchy would not be with us today.”

Press PLAY below to hear Pinchy’s story in full

Image: Supplied

 

NewsNSW
