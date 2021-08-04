2GB
‘Out of control’: Crunch time for landowners affected by Sydney Metro development

55 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Landowners affected by compulsory acquisitions for the Sydney Metro face do-or-die meetings in coming days with Transport NSW negotiators.

Orchard Hills resident Christine Vella told Jim Wilson they’ve been working for nearly a year with independent valuers, and can substantiate their claims they’re owed double what’s being offered.

Whether they reach an agreement tomorrow or not, from 10 December they’ll either be booted out of their homes or forced to pay rent to Sydney Metro: and hers is not the only community affected, she warned.

“It’s currently happening to three families at Riverwood … it’s heartbreaking to hear, and it’s happening to homeowners and businesses on the Metro West line.

“It’s happening to us currently, and it’ll be done again.”

Jim Wilson is livid about the situation, voicing support for the reworking of the “archaic” Just Terms Act which skews “in the government’s favour”.

“This is just out of control!”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest update from Orchard Hills landowners

 

