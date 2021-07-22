2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Our residents are not just numbers’: Fairfield councillor hits back at state government

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Sera Yilmaz
Article image for ‘Our residents are not just numbers’: Fairfield councillor hits back at state government

The NSW government is considering proposals which could see COVID rules tightened in some parts of Sydney but eased in others.

Of the latest 124 cases, 54 are from southwest Sydney and 40 are in the west.

Fairfield City Councillor Sera Yilmaz told Ben Fordham it will be unfair if her area is targeted.

“Our residents are not just numbers on a scale, they are people who are living and breathing.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Jenny Evans 

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873