‘Our residents are not just numbers’: Fairfield councillor hits back at state government

The NSW government is considering proposals which could see COVID rules tightened in some parts of Sydney but eased in others.

Of the latest 124 cases, 54 are from southwest Sydney and 40 are in the west.

Fairfield City Councillor Sera Yilmaz told Ben Fordham it will be unfair if her area is targeted.

“Our residents are not just numbers on a scale, they are people who are living and breathing.”

Image: Getty/Jenny Evans