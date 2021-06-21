2GB
‘Our bush deserves the best’: National Party’s cupboard bare of leadership potential

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Barnaby Joycefederal politicsNational Partyregional Australia
Article image for ‘Our bush deserves the best’: National Party’s cupboard bare of leadership potential

Jim Wilson has called out the National Party’s representation for regional Australia, amid hopes newly reinstated leader Barnaby Joyce will put the party back on track.

Mr Joyce has an unquestionably strong voice, Jim said, but he’ll need to challenge Scott Morrison on issues such as net zero emissions by 2050 without the “erratic behaviour”.

“It’s a sad indictment that the cupboard is so bare when it comes to potential leaders of the party.

“Our bush deserves the best, and I’m not convinced they’re getting it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Former NSW Nationals member for Monaro Peter Cochran called in, telling Jim Wilson it’s no surprise Mr Joyce has been reelected to the deputy prime ministership.

The New England MP “lit the room up” as a guest speaker at an event Mr Cochran attended in the Southern Highlands.

“He will lead the National Party now to a stronger position than it’s been in in years.”

Press PLAY below to hear the former politician’s take

Image: Getty Images/Sam Mooy

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
