Barnaby Joyce emerges from Nationals spill as leader and Deputy PM

Barnaby Joyce has regained his role as National Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister following a spill this morning.

Senator Matt Canavan pulled the trigger for the spill in the National Party room, allowing Mr Joyce to challenge Michael McCormack for the position.

“We don’t know the exact numbers, we don’t know how many Barnaby Joyce’s colleagues voted for him to get over the line,” political editor Michael Pachi told Deborah Knight.

“There are some suggestions the party is pretty much split.”

Mr McCormack’s leadership had divided the party, with detractors saying he failed to articulate National Party policy.

Mr Joyce had earlier played down suggestions a spill would take place today.

Image: Michael Masters/Getty Images