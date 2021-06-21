2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Barnaby Joyce emerges from Nationals..

Barnaby Joyce emerges from Nationals spill as leader and Deputy PM

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Barnaby JoyceMichael McCormackNational Party
Article image for Barnaby Joyce emerges from Nationals spill as leader and Deputy PM

Barnaby Joyce has regained his role as National Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister following a spill this morning.

Senator Matt Canavan pulled the trigger for the spill in the National Party room, allowing Mr Joyce to challenge Michael McCormack for the position.

“We don’t know the exact numbers, we don’t know how many Barnaby Joyce’s colleagues voted for him to get over the line,” political editor Michael Pachi told Deborah Knight.

“There are some suggestions the party is pretty much split.”

Mr McCormack’s leadership had divided the party, with detractors saying he failed to articulate National Party policy.

Mr Joyce had earlier played down suggestions a spill would take place today.

Press PLAY below to hear Pachi analyse the fallout

Image: Michael Masters/Getty Images

Deborah Knight
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873