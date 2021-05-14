Orchard Hills residents set to rally on Sunday amid latest blow

Residents of Orchard Hills caught up in a long-running dispute over land acquisition compensation with Sydney Metro say they have been dealt a further blow.

Sydney Metro and the NSW government are acquiring the land as part of the rail link to the new Western Sydney Airport.

Locals will rally on Sunday.

Organiser and local Christine Vella said they received more bad news today.

“Unfortunately not Jim, today as far as I am aware, all of the residents have received a similar email stating that our original valuations have been reassessed, but despite being done in November/October, their position remains unchanged and they are standing by their original value.

“It’s really disappointing, I am not sure where you go from here.

“It’s a very disappointing day for residents over here who have been working tirelessly with our own valuers in response to their original offer.”

The residents were hoping the valuations would be in line with the booming local property market.

Ms Vella called on Transport Minister Andrew Constance to come out and show some compassion and “correct this awful wrong”.

“Far from being compensated, we will be lucky if we even get what our properties are worth.”

Jim said it has an impact for all Sydneysiders.

Rob Heffernan, who lives in Ludenham, said property values have plummeted.

