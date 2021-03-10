Orchard Hills fight for fair compensation a warning to all landowners

The fight for a parliamentary inquiry into Sydney Metro’s land acquisitions in Orchard Hills is gathering steam.

The NSW government is facing pressure externally and from within, with Liberal MP for Mulgoa Tanya Davies labelling the acquisitions “theft”.

A grilling in budget estimates today revealed Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres and Transport Minister Andrew Constance haven’t spoken in two months about the issue.

NSW Labor MP Daniel Mookhey told Jim Wilson he’s “quietly optimistic” residents will be given a forum to tell their stories under parliamentary privilege.

“We have the legal power [in a parliamentary inquiry] to compel Transport to have to respond, and we can ask Transport to answer [residents’] questions.

“We can hold Transport directly to account for how they are treating these families.

“If they can get away with treating the Orchard Hills families like this, it’s only a matter of time before they adopt the same tactics to the other landowners.”

