Ooh, burn! Matt Kean teases Chris Minns over Labor leadership drama

NSW Labor leadership hopeful Chris Minns has conceded the process for deciding the next leader of the party is a long one.

Nominations for the leadership will close at tomorrow morning’s caucus meeting, giving Mr Minns and fellow contender Michael Daley only a few more hours to shore up votes.

Mr Minns told Jim Wilson he’s got “a lot of support” from parliamentary colleagues, but was not confident enough to claim he’ll be at the helm by the weekend.

Environment Minister Matt Kean expressed doubt in a speedy resolution, using the tensions as an opportunity to fire off some burns.

“It sounds like the Labor party won’t have a leader for three months.

“The only upside of that is no-one’s going to notice … because that’s been the case for the last several years!”

